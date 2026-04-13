NWSL Announces Time Change for Chicago Stars FC's Match at Kansas City Current

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO (April 6, 2026) - Chicago Stars FC's May 10 match against the Kansas City Current, originally slated for 11:30 a.m. CT, will now begin at 11:25 a.m. CT.

The Chicago Stars will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to face the Current for the second time this season. The Stars previously earned a 2-1 victory during the club's home opener on March 22 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN and the ESPN App.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

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