Deandra Duggans Named Vice President, Chief Business Officer of NWSL Atlanta 2028

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA - Through a comprehensive search of the sports business landscape, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) has named Deandra Duggans Vice President, Chief Business Officer of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

As Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Duggans will oversee day-to-day business strategy for the club, including all marketing, sales, sponsorship, digital and community functions of NWSL Atlanta 2028. Reporting directly to President of Soccer, AMBSE Mauricio Culebro, she will serve as the central architect of the club's long-term vision guiding growth, governance and organizational culture while ensuring meaningful engagement with the community. She will begin her tenure on Wednesday, April 15.

"We're excited to have Deandra on board NWSL Atlanta 2028 as we continue to lay the foundation of our newest club," said AMBSE Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay. "Deandra has an extremely impressive background spanning multiple professional sports leagues. Her passion for building sports and entertainment brands is evident, and her clear vision for the future of NWSL Atlanta 2028 made her the perfect candidate for our Chief Business Officer position. I'd like to thank our search committee and Sportsology Group for their time and dedication throughout this process."

Duggans brings more than 15 years of experience building sports and entertainment brands and driving revenue through creative marketing and storytelling. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and was named the 2025 Executive of the Year at the Black Sports Business Symposium.

"I'm thrilled to join NWSL Atlanta 2028 and the AMB Sports and Entertainment family," said Duggans. "I have admired the work they've done - not only building Atlanta United and the Falcons - but building Atlanta as a premier sports city and the epicenter of soccer in the United States. I'm excited to be part of launching the NWSL property under the umbrella of AMBSE at such a special time for the league and women's sports. I look forward to carrying out Arthur Blank's vision in building this club into one of the premier clubs on and off the pitch, driving community impact and joining in pushing the league to greater heights."

As Chief Marketing Officer of the Las Vegas Aces, Duggans maintained oversight of the team's brand and identity, advertising, creative services, promotions, marketing research and game presentation. She led the go-to-market strategy for all verticals including digital applications, website redevelopment, product launches, new fan programs and Emmy Award-winning original shows and documentaries.

With Duggans leading the marketing and promotion strategy for ticket sales, the Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out each of its 20 regular season home games in league history in 2024 and have done so for three consecutive seasons, marking another league first.

Prior to her tenure with the Aces, Duggans spent six seasons as director of advertising and branding for the Baltimore Ravens where she developed data-focused marketing strategies to help define the team identity and build brand loyalty. She also spent five years on the marketing team of Events DC, positioning Washington DC as a premier location for global sporting and cultural events.

A native of Washington DC, Duggans earned a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University and a master's in sports administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.