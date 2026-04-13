Utah Royals FC Welcomes Dave Tenney as Senior Director of Player Health and Performance

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Soccer President of Soccer Operations Jason Kreis - overseeing Utah Royals FC (National Women's Soccer League), Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro) and the RSL Academy - has named highly-respected sports medicine veteran Dave Tenney as the Club's Senior Director of Player Health & Performance.

"Dave Tenney is widely regarded in the landscape of professional sports as a leader and innovator in the field of health and performance," said Kreis, as the Club welcomes the Utah Royals' players return to Utah. "We are absolutely delighted to be adding someone of his stature and experience to our clubs. He will offer leadership, mentorship, and alignment within all our platforms, and he will help us to surround our players with an elite performance environment. He belongs here."

In this newly-created front office position, Tenney will apply his two decades-plus of industry experience in overseeing the Club's sports science, strength and conditioning, athletic training, nutrition, mental health and medical protocols for athletes across all three professional sides and the trio of amateur programs.

"I want to thank Jason and the Miller family for presenting me the opportunity to take on this role," said Tenney, upon his Utah arrival. "This role represents a unique opportunity in American soccer - overseeing the health and performance infrastructure across Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC, Real Monarchs and the Academy system."

"Jason Kreis has crafted a vision that directly addresses the comprehensive needs of the professional player," continued Tenney, who also spent several seasons working alongside RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid during their time in Seattle. "From my first conversations with him and the Miller family, it became clear that we share a unified strategy for building something exceptional in Utah. The alignment in values, long-term ambition, and commitment to grow soccer in the community made this the right next step in my career."

In exchange for the rights to employ Tenney, Real Salt Lake agreed to terms with Atlanta United FC, compensating the MLS club for the release of their former Director of High Performance.

Tenney arrives in Utah after joining Atlanta in December of 2024, after five seasons at Austin FC. Prior to his time with Austin (2020-2024), Tenney spent three years with the NBA Orlando Magic (2017-2020) following a combined 11 years in MLS with Seattle Sounders FC (2009-2017) and Sporting Kansas City (2007-2008).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.