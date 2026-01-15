Chicago Stars FC Release 2026 National Women's Soccer League Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today released the club's schedule for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The Stars' 2026 campaign kicks off Sunday, March 15, and features the first 30-match regular season in club history, with 15 fixtures at the club's new lakefront home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The club also released information on single-match tickets, including how to access exclusive presale windows.

The Stars kick off the 2026 season on the road, facing off with Angel City FC before returning to the Stars' new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium for a two-match homestand. The club's home opener will see Chicago Stars FC take on the Kansas City Current Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT. The second leg of the homestand sees the Orlando Pride return to Evanston looking for revenge after losing to the Stars, 5-2, in the club's first-ever match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, September 7, 2025.

This year, with the addition of two expansion teams, fans will have more NWSL action to look forward to as the Stars will play 30 regular-season matches, four more than last year. The Chicago Stars host Boston Legacy FC at home, Saturday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. CT, before visiting Boston July 10. Later in the season, Denver Summit FC will host the Stars August 29 before Chicago welcomes the expansion side to the Windy City, Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. CT.

The 2026 NWSL regular season will close Sunday, November 1, with the return of "Decision Day" featuring all 16 clubs in action, including the Chicago Stars who will be on the road taking on the Washington Spirit at Audi Field.

The Chicago Stars also released information on single-match tickets for fans hoping to cheer on their hometown team this year at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Single-match tickets will be available beginning January 30 at 10 a.m. CT. Chicago Stars Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive presale beginning January 27 where they can secure additional tickets to any Stars home match. Members of the club's supporter group, Chicago Local 134, also will have access to a presale beginning January 28. A special presale link will be sent to fans who sign up before January 29 via the club's single-match ticket interest form at chicagostars.com/single-match-tickets, with the presale beginning January 29. Other ways fans can enjoy all the Chicago Stars action including all the Chicago Stars action include purchasing Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs or placing a group ticket deposit at chicagostars.com/tickets.

The Stars announced their schedule with a video published on the club's social media channels. "Memories in the Making," previews the home matches in a fun, lighthearted scrapbook style. Some scrapbook pages pay homage to the pride Chicagoans have in their city with playful comparisons between the features that make up Chicago's distinct identity and characteristics of their opponent's host city. Others cheekily show off Chicago takeovers of their competitor's city landmarks, with the teasing of the future matchups capped off with a 90's-style soundtrack.

Alongside the regular-season schedule, the NWSL and the Chicago Stars released broadcast information for 2026. 24 of Chicago's 30 matches will be nationally broadcast across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ION, Amazon Prime and Victory+, with the remaining matches streamed on NWSL+ or Victory+ locally. After a successful first-year partnership, Chicago Stars FC will continue their local broadcast partnership with FOX 32 Chicago. Information on which matches will be broadcast on FOX 32 Chicago will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Chicago Stars' 2026 season, fans can visit chicagostars.com. To stay up to date on the latest club news and information, fans can subscribe to the Chicago Stars newsletter at chicagostars.com/newsletter or follow the team on social media (@theChicagoStars).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.