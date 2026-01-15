Racing Louisville's 30-Game 2026 Schedule Announced

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC will be featured on 13 national broadcasts as part of a 30-game National Women's Soccer League schedule for the 2026 season.

The NWSL revealed the full league slate Thursday. The upcoming season is the longest in league history, up from 26 games last year - the result of expansion teams Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC entering the league.

The schedule includes home and away dates with all 15 league opponents. As with recent seasons, the top eight teams will qualify for the NWSL Playoffs, which will kick off Nov. 6. The NWSL Championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Racing's season begins on March 14 at the North Carolina Courage. The club's home opener at Lynn Family Stadium will take place the next week - Friday, March 20 - in an NWSL Playoffs rematch against the Washington Spirit.

Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/tickets.

Other 2026 schedule highlights include:

Friday, May 29: NWSL newcomer Denver Summit FC visits Lynn Family Stadium for the first time in a primetime broadcast on Prime Video.

Saturday, Aug. 15: The other expansion team, Boston Legacy FC, will come to Louisville for the first time in a game broadcast nationally on ION.

Friday, Sep. 11: Defending NWSL champion Gotham FC will travel to Butchertown in another contest that will be nationally televised on ION.

Fans can view the full slate at RacingLouFC.com/schedule, where there's also the option to sync games to your digital calendar.

Most of Racing's games will take place on weekends in 2026, though three games will take place on Wednesday including an Aug. 19 home game versus Seattle Reign FC.

Of the 13 national broadcasts, Racing will be featured on ION seven times, CBS Sports Network four times, Prime Video twice and ESPN once. This season marks the third year of the league's current media broadcast deal, which has expanded to include Victory+, a free streaming service.

The NWSL will pause league play in the month of June coinciding with the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted in the United States. Racing's final game before the break will take place on May 29 before the season resumes on July 5.

Head coach Bev Yanez, the 2025 NWSL Coach of the Year, returns for her third season to lead a roster that includes 16 players from last year's breakthrough playoff squad. The list of newcomers includes three rookies and four players with NWSL experience - with more player announcements expected in the coming days.

2026 Racing Louisville FC Schedule

Saturday, March 14 at North Carolina Courage - 7 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Friday, March 20 vs. Washington Spirit - 8 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Saturday, March 28 at Seattle Reign FC - 6:30 p.m. ET (ION)

Friday, April 3 at Houston Dash - 8:30 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Friday, April 24 vs. Orlando Pride - 5:30 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Wednesday, April 29 at Washington Spirit - 7 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Sunday, May 3 at Gotham FC - 5 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, May 8 vs. Portland Thorns - 6:30 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Sunday, May 17 at Utah Royals - 8 p.m. ET (Victory +)

Saturday, May 23 vs. North Carolina Courage - 4 p.m. ET (ION)

Friday, May 29 vs. Denver Summit FC - 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, July 5 at Portland Thorns - 7 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Friday, July 10 vs. Bay FC - 8 p.m. (NWSL+)

Saturday, July 18 vs. Houston Dash - 8 p.m. (NWSL+)

Sunday, July 26 at Angel City FC - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 29 at Kansas City Current - 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Chicago Stars - 4 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Aug. 8 at Orlando Pride - 7 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Boston Legacy FC - 6:30 p.m. ET (ION)

Wednesday, Aug. 19 vs. Seattle Reign - 6:30 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Sunday, Aug. 23 at Chicago Stars - 2 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Aug. 28 at San Diego Wave FC - 10 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Saturday, Sep. 5 vs. Angel City FC - 6:30 p.m. ET (ION)

Friday, Sep. 11 vs. Gotham FC - 6:30 p.m. (ION)

Sunday, Sep. 20 at Bay FC - 7 p.m. ET (Victory+)

Friday, Sep. 25 vs. San Diego Wave FC - 6:30 p.m. (NWSL+)

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Utah Royals - 4 p.m. ET (ION)

Friday, Oct. 16 at Boston Legacy FC - 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Denver Summit FC - 6:30 p.m. (ION)

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Kansas City Current - 5 p.m. (ESPN TBD)







