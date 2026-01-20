Racing Re-Signs Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany

Racing Louisville FC has signed goalkeeper Olivia Sekany to a new six-month contract, keeping the 27-year-old with the club through July.

Sekany has been a member of Racing Louisville since 2023, when she earned a contract after a pre-season trial. She spent the 2025 season on the season-ending injury (SEI) list after suffering a knee injury during an off-season loan with Brisbane Roar FC of Australia.

"I am so excited to be continuing on with Racing as I finish out my recovery journey," Sekany said. "I am so grateful to the staff for their continued support and belief in me, and I can't wait to be back out on the field with this incredible group of players!"

The 27-year-old has not seen NWSL action with Racing, but made made 17 starts for Brisbane during the 2024-25 A-League season. Sekany earned six clean sheets and managed a 1.35 goals-against average.

Sekany has appeared for Racing in The Women's Cup in February 2024, helping Racing to a 2-0 win over Colombian side América de Calí in the tournament semifinals, completing a combined clean sheet with starting goalkeeper Katie Lund.

"I am incredibly excited that Liv has re-signed with the club," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "Her development over the past few seasons has been outstanding, and her professionalism - both in how she represents the club and as a teammate within our training environment - has been first class. Liv brings a level of energy and intent to every session that elevates our goalkeeping group and makes everyone better."

Sekany attended the University of Washington where she helped the Huskies to the round of 16 in the rescheduled 2020 NCAA Tournament. She holds the school record for the lowest goals-against average in program history.







