Denver Summit FC Signs UNC Forward Olivia Thomas

Published on January 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of forward Olivia Thomas, a decorated standout from the University of North Carolina, ahead of the club's inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026.

Thomas joins Summit FC following a prolific three-year collegiate career with the Tar Heels, where she helped lead the program to the 2024 NCAA National Championship and emerged as one of the top attacking players in the country. She earned Third Team All-America honors and First Team All-ACC recognition in 2025.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time at UNC and excited for this next chapter with Denver Summit FC," said Thomas. "The opportunity to begin my professional career with a new club, alongside such an ambitious vision, is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm ready to keep growing and competing at the highest level."

Thomas, 20, played a key role in North Carolina's 23rd national championship in 2024, scoring four goals during the NCAA Tournament and netting the decisive goal in the College Cup Final against Wake Forest. Her free kick in the 62nd minute secured the title and earned her NCAA College Cup Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors, as well as a place on the All-Tournament Team.

During her junior season in 2025, Thomas led the Tar Heels with 13 goals and 33 points across 20 matches, starting every game and logging over 1,500 minutes. She earned First Team All-ACC, Second Team All-Atlantic Region, and Third Team All-America honors. Thomas ranked second on the team with seven assists and recorded four game-winning goals during the campaign.

"Olivia is a dynamic attacking player with elite finishing ability, confidence in big moments, and a relentless competitive edge," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her championship experience at North Carolina and her ability to perform on the biggest stages make her an excellent fit for what we are building. We're excited to welcome her as she begins her professional career in Denver."

Thomas has signed a three-year contract through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: April 16, 2005

Hometown: Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Citizenship: United States

College: University of North Carolina

