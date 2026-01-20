Seattle Reign FC Signs NWSL Veteran Forward Brittany Ratcliffe

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the signing of veteran forward Brittany Ratcliffe through the 2026 NWSL season, with a mutual option for 2027, adding an experienced and versatile attacking presence ahead of the upcoming season. Ratcliffe brings a decade of NWSL experience, having competed in the league since 2016 and spending the last two seasons with the Washington Spirit, where she helped the club reach back-to-back appearances in the NWSL Championship.

"Brittany brings valuable NWSL experience, versatility and competitiveness to our attacking group," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She's a professional who leads by example, brings a strong presence in the locker room and consistently raises the standard around her. We're excited to welcome her to Seattle Reign FC and believe she'll make an immediate impact both on and off the field."

Ratcliffe has appeared in 114 regular-season NWSL matches (39 starts), totaling 4,025 minutes of action and recording 10 goals and three assists across her professional career. Known for her work rate, positional versatility and ability to contribute across multiple attacking roles, she has played for six NWSL clubs, including the Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage, Utah Royals FC, Kansas City Current, FC Kansas City and the Boston Breakers.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to take on this new chapter of my career with the Seattle Reign organization," said Ratcliffe. "I want to thank Lesle, Laura and the Reign ownership group for believing in me, and it's an honor to be part of a club with such an incredible history. The staff and players have welcomed me with open arms, and I'm really looking forward to meeting the fans who make this place special. I'm so lucky to be here and can't wait to get started!"

Over the last two seasons, Ratcliffe put together one of the strongest stretches of her professional career with Washington, totaling 37 appearances (nine starts) and contributing four goals and one assist. In 2025, she earned NWSL Player of the Week honors in Week 11 after recording a goal and an assist in the opening 30 minutes of a 3-1 victory. The season prior, she set single-season career highs in games played (23), goals (three) and shots (17).

A proven winner, Ratcliffe is a three-time NWSL Challenge Cup champion, lifting the trophy with North Carolina in 2022 and 2023 and again with Washington in 2025.

The Williamstown, New Jersey native played collegiately at the University of Virginia from 2012-15, where she had a standout four-year career with the Cavaliers. Ratcliffe earned consecutive All-ACC Third Team honors as a junior and senior while starting all but one match over her final two seasons. Ratcliffe set a program record with 11 goals scored as a substitute during her sophomore season and finished her collegiate career with six game-winning goals. She was also named to the All-ACC Honor Roll in each of her final two seasons.







