Seattle Reign FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster

Published on January 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its 2026 preseason roster as the club prepares to open training on Thursday, January 22, ahead of the upcoming campaign. The roster features 29 players reporting to camp, including 25 players signed through the 2026 season and four non-roster invitees.

Seattle's roster is anchored by 22 players returning from the 2025 season, bringing invaluable experience, continuity and familiarity into the new year. The group is joined by three new signings: midfielder Sofia Cedeño, goalkeeper Evan O'Steen and forward Brittany Ratcliffe. Midfielder Jess Fishlock returns for another season in Seattle and remains the club's longest-tenured player and last remaining original on the roster. She is joined by veteran defender Sofia Huerta, who is entering her 12th year in the league.

The roster includes five players currently with the U.S. Women's National Team for January camp: defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien, goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and midfielders Sally Menti and Sam Meza. For Dahlien and Menti, the call-up marks their first-ever selections to the senior national team.

Seattle has invited four non-roster players to participate in Reign FC's preseason: U-18 defender Vienna Whipple and forwards Ruby Hladek, Peyton Parsons and Chloe Seelhoff. Whipple trained with the club throughout the 2025 season, while Hladek, Parsons and Seelhoff join the Reign following their recent collegiate careers.

Forward Lynn Biyendolo remains on maternity leave and goalkeeper Cassie Miller is on the season-ending injury list, with neither player occupying an active roster spot.

Following the club's first training session on Thursday, January 22, Reign FC will remain in market for two weeks before traveling to Indio, California for the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Seattle Reign FC 2026 Preseason Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller (SEI), Evan O'Steen (U18), Neeku Purcell

Defenders (8): Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Vienna Whipple (NRI, U18)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeño, Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner, Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti, Sam Meza

Forwards (11): Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo (ML), Maddie Dahlien, Mia Fishel, Ruby Hladek (NRI), Jordyn Huitema, Maddie Mercado, Nérilia Mondesir, Peyton Parsons (NRI), Brittany Ratcliffe, Chloe Seelhoff (NRI)

U-18: Under-18 Player

ML: Maternity Leave

SEI: Season-Ending Injury

NRI: Non-Roster Invitee







