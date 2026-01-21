LaCroix Named Official Sparkling Water of Denver Summit FC

Published on January 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced a new partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), naming LaCroix the Official Sparkling Water of Denver Summit FC and the club's first-ever back of training kit partner.

As part of the agreement, LaCroix will receive branding on the upper back of Denver Summit FC's official training kits, worn by players during practice throughout the season. The partnership brings together two brands committed to performance, wellness, and elevating women's professional sports in Colorado.

"LaCroix is a nationally recognized brand that shares our commitment to health, energy, and supporting women's sports," said Jen Millet, President of Denver Summit FC. "This partnership supports our players behind the scenes every day at training while also creating opportunities to connect with our fans in meaningful ways. We are proud to welcome LaCroix as the Official Sparkling Water of Denver Summit FC."

The agreement also includes a variety of fan-facing activations. LaCroix will offer product sampling opportunities ahead of The Kickoff, the club's inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT against the Washington Spirit, as well as at select Denver Summit FC matches throughout the 2026 season. LaCroix products will be sold at Denver Summit FC matches played at the club's Centennial Stadium, in addition to in-venue media and branding across home matches.

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.