Washington Spirit Releases 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Coming off back-to-back championship appearances and a season that once again broke attendance records at Audi Field, the Washington Spirit released its full 2026 regular season schedule today, featuring 15 NWSL matches at home, the most in club history. The schedule can be found in its entirety HERE.

Witness all this season's action at Audi Field this season by locking in your tickets today. Season tickets, half season tickets and mini plans are on sale HERE. Single match tickets are currently available exclusively to members and will become available to the general public at 3 p.m. EST today. Group and premium tickets will go on sale January 22. Reach out at tickets@washspirit.com to learn more about the priority list to purchase earlier.

The Spirit is set for another historic season in 2026 led by reigning NWSL Defender of the Year Tara Rudd (née McKeown), standout midfielders Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt, a backline featuring Gabby Carle and Esme Morgan with goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury and an attack led by Sofia Cantore, Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday. Washington finished second on the NWSL table last season, won both home playoff games and had a 16-match unbeaten streak from June to October.

The NWSL schedule will go to 30 games this season with the addition of Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC to the league. The Spirit will open the season at home on Friday, March 13 against Portland Thorns FC and close the season at home against Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, November 1. The schedule was made to avoid staging contests during FIFA windows and will include a league-wide pause in play for a CBA-mandated break the first week of June. Additionally, no official NWSL matches will be staged from June 1-28.

After a 2025 season in which the Spirit was featured on three of the NWSL's five highest-rated television matches, the club will again be featured prominently on national broadcasts. Washington will play 22 of its 30 games in front of a national audience this season, including three on CBS and seven on ESPN or ESPN2, the most in the league. In addition, the Spirit will play five games on ION, four national games on the league's newest broadcast partner Victory+, two games on Prime Video and one game on CBS Sports Network.

Schedule Highlights:

On Friday, March 13, Washington will reign in the NWSL season with the season opener at Audi Field against Portland for a 2025 Semifinal rematch on Prime Video.

The Spirit will be new NWSL franchise Denver's first-ever home opponent as Washington makes its inaugural trip to Denver for a match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 on CBS.

The top two teams in the table from a year ago will faceoff for the first time in 2026 as the Spirit welcomes Kansas City to Audi Field on Friday, April 24 on Prime Video.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America as the Spirit hosts Houston on Friday, July 3 at Audi Field.

Washington will face Gotham FC as part of NWSL Rivalry Week, with the Spirit heading up to take on Gotham on Wednesday, July 15.

On Sunday, August 23, the Spirit - Orlando rivalry takes the stage for its 2026 rendition in Washington, D.C., on ESPN2.

Boston makes its first ever trip to Audi Field on Sunday, September 13 on ESPN2.

The Spirit's penultimate home match will be a 2025 Championship rematch as rival Gotham FC comes to town on Saturday, October 17 on CBS.

Washington will be home for Decision Day this season, hosting Chicago on the final day of the regular season, Sunday, November 1, on the ESPN Family of Networks.

The NWSL Playoffs will once again feature the top eight teams. The top four seeds will host a quarterfinal match the November 6-8 with the four quarterfinal winners advancing to the semifinal round November 14-15. The 2025 NWSL Championship will be held on Saturday, November 21.







