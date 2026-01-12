Washington Spirit Trades Narumi Miura to Utah Royals FC

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has traded midfielder Narumi Miura to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $180k in allocation funds, the clubs announced today.

"Narumi stepped into an important role in her first season with the Spirit last year and was a key part of our success," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We're grateful for her time in DC and we wish her the best in Utah."

Narumi joined the Spirit as a free agent prior to the 2025 season, signing a two-year contract with the club. In her lone season with Washington, Narumi appeared in 28 total matches and provided three assists from the midfield. Since making the move to the NWSL prior to the 2023 season, Narumi has appeared in 86 total matches and tallied two goals and seven assists across over 6,700 minutes of action.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will begin preseason later this month before kicking off the regular season in mid-March.







