Denver Summit FC Signs U.S. Women's National Team Captain Lindsey Heaps

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced the signing of United States Women's National Team captain Lindsey Heaps, one of the most accomplished midfielders of her generation and a Colorado product, ahead of the Club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season. Heaps will officially join Summit FC following the conclusion of her 2025-26 season with OL Lyonnes, with her arrival in Denver expected in June 2026.

"I'm incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC," Heaps said. "This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I'm fully committed to finishing the season strong with OL Lyonnes, and I can't wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer."

The signing marks a historic moment for Summit FC, bringing a global star and proven champion home to Colorado as the club prepares for its inaugural season.

Born and raised in Golden, Colorado, Heaps returns to her home state after a decorated professional career that has spanned the NWSL, UEFA Women's Champions League, and international football's biggest stages. A product of Colorado's youth soccer system, Heaps has gone on to become one of the most respected leaders in the global game.

"Signing Lindsey Heaps is a defining moment for Denver Summit FC," said Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson. "She represents the very highest level of excellence as a player, a leader, and a professional. To welcome her back home to Colorado and to have her help shape the identity of this club is incredibly meaningful."

Heaps, 31, joins Summit FC from OL Lyonnes, where she won four Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women's Champions League title, and the Coupe de France Féminine. She previously played with Portland Thorns FC, winning the 2017 NWSL Championship, NWSL Shield (2016, 2021), and NWSL Challenge Cup (2021), earning NWSL MVP honors in 2018.

"Lindsey will bring a world-class level to our team and represents the ambition of this club on-and-off the field," said Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing. "Lindsey has won at every level of the game. Her leadership, talent, and professionalism will continue to raise the standard for Summit FC when she arrives this summer. We are thrilled to welcome a hometown player back to Denver as we work to win championships and grow our club and community."

On the international stage, Heaps has made 170 appearances for the U.S.; winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2024 Olympic Gold, 2020 Olympic Bronze, and multiple CONCACAF titles. She has also received individual accolades including U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2021) and inclusion in The Best FIFA Women's 11 (2024).

Heaps will remain with OL Lyonnes through the completion of the club's current season before joining Summit FC ahead of the second half of the 2026 NWSL campaign. Heaps is signed through the 2029 NWSL season.

