San Diego Wave FC Sign Goalkeeper Leah Freeman

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced it has signed goalkeeper Leah Freeman to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Media assets of Leah Freeman can be found here. "We are excited to welcome Leah to the Wave and add her to the goalkeeping group as we continue to build depth and support for the 2026 season," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton.

Freeman joins the Wave after spending her rookie campaign with Bay FC. Prior to turning professional, Freeman completed a standout college career at the University of Oregon (2020-22) and Duke University (2023-24). While at Oregon, she was named a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection and earned Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2022. After transferring to Duke, Freeman was named to the All-ACC First Team, First Team All-American honors and the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs Leah Freeman to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Leah Freeman

Position: Goalkeeper

College: Duke University

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: February, 6, 2002

Birthplace: Berkeley, California

Previous club: Bay FC

