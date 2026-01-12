San Diego Wave FC Sign Goalkeeper Leah Freeman
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced it has signed goalkeeper Leah Freeman to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.
Media assets of Leah Freeman can be found here. "We are excited to welcome Leah to the Wave and add her to the goalkeeping group as we continue to build depth and support for the 2026 season," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton.
Freeman joins the Wave after spending her rookie campaign with Bay FC. Prior to turning professional, Freeman completed a standout college career at the University of Oregon (2020-22) and Duke University (2023-24). While at Oregon, she was named a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection and earned Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2022. After transferring to Duke, Freeman was named to the All-ACC First Team, First Team All-American honors and the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs Leah Freeman to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.
Name: Leah Freeman
Position: Goalkeeper
College: Duke University
Height: 5-10
Date of Birth: February, 6, 2002
Birthplace: Berkeley, California
Previous club: Bay FC
Nationality: United States
