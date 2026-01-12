URFC Acquires Midfielder Narumi Miura in Trade with Washington Spirit

Published on January 12, 2026

HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Royals have acquired Japanese international midfielder Narumi Miura in a trade with the Washington Spirit in exchange for $180,000 in allocation money. Miura has signed a contract with Utah through the 2027 NWSL season, with a mutual option for 2028.

Miura arrives in Utah following a distinguished professional career that began in Japan, where she developed into one of the country's most consistent and accomplished midfielders. A product of Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza, Miura enjoyed sustained success in Japan's top domestic competitions, capturing multiple Nadeshiko League titles, Empress's Cup trophies, and League Cups, while establishing herself as a technically polished and tactically intelligent presence in midfield.

Her performances at the club level earned her recognition both domestically and internationally, paving the way for her move to the United States. Miura made her NWSL debut in 2023 with the North Carolina Courage, quickly adapting to the league's pace and physicality. Following her inaugural season, she was acquired by the Washington Spirit ahead of the 2025 campaign, where she continued to build her reputation as a dependable two-way midfielder.

During the 2025 NWSL season, Miura emerged as a steady and influential presence for Washington, appearing in 23 matches with 20 starts. Known for her ability to control tempo, connect play between lines, and maintain possession under pressure, she posted a 79% pass-completion rate while contributing defensively with tackles and interceptions. Her composure, work rate, and tactical awareness add experience and balance to Utah's midfield as the club continues to build toward sustained success.

On the international stage, Miura has represented Japan at both youth and senior levels, earning caps with the Japan Women's National Team and competing in major international tournaments. Most recently, she was part of the Japan squad that captured the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, continuing her involvement with the national team at the highest level. She also started in Japan's 1-0 victory over Canada in a Women's International Friendly on December 1, 2025 contributing to the midfield effort in a tightly contested match. Her arrival in Utah further strengthens the Royals' growing Japanese presence, reuniting her with international teammates Mina Tanaka and Miyabi Moriya, deepening both on-field chemistry and cultural connection within the squad.

Miura's versatility, technical sharpness, and leadership experience make her a strong fit for the Utah Royals as the club prepares for the upcoming seasons.

Bio

Hometown: Kawasaki, Japan

Position: Midfielder

Accolades: Nadeshiko League Champion (2016-19); Empress's Cup Winner (2017-20, 2022); Nadeshiko League Cup Winner (2016, 2018-20); AFC Women's Club Championship Winner (2019); NWSL Challenge Cup Champion (2023, 2025); WE League Champion (2025); NWSL Best XI (July 2025); SheBelieves Cup Champion with the Japan Women's National Team (2025); 35 Japan Women's National Team appearances.

Pathway: Developed with Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza ¡ÃÂ· transitioned to the NWSL with the North Carolina Courage ¡ÃÂ· signed with the Washington Spirit ¡ÃÂ· acquired by Utah in a trade for $180,000 in allocation money; signed through 2027 with an option for 2028.

2025 SEASON STATISTICS

Matches Played: 23

Starts: 20

Minutes: 1,654

Assists: 3

Pass Completion: 79% (616/780)

Tackles: 52

Interceptions: 25







