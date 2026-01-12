San Diego Wave FC Acquires $50,000 and International Roster Spots in Exchange for Defender Quincy McMahon
Published on January 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has acquired $50,000 in allocation funds and has traded defender Quincy McMahon to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot in 2026 and 2027.
"We want to thank Quincy for her time here with the Wave," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are grateful for her contributions to the Club, on and off the pitch, and we wish her the best in this next chapter of her career."
Quincy, 23, signed her first professional contract with San Diego from UCLA ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. In her rookie year, she went on to make seven appearances in the regular season and one in the NWSL playoffs.
TRANSACTION: San Diego Wave FC trade defender Quincy McMahon to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money and one international roster spot in 2026 and 2027.
