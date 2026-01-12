Racing Acquires Fullback Quincy McMahon in Trade with San Diego Wave

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has acquired defender Quincy McMahon in a trade with San Diego Wave FC.

In exchange for McMahon, Racing sent San Diego $25,000 in unfunded allocation money, $25,000 in funded allocation money and one international roster spot for each of the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

McMahon's contract, which she initially signed with San Diego, runs through the 2027 season.

A second-year, 5-foot-7 fullback out of UCLA, McMahon saw limited action as an NWSL rookie, logging 12 minutes over seven matches in 2025.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a club defined by its resilience and strong culture," McMahon said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to build on last year's success and can't wait to contribute in any way I can."

McMahon did see action with San Diego this winter in the World Sevens Football tournament, a seven-a-side competition that took place in December in Florida. The tournament field also featured the NWSL's Kansas City Current, as well as notable international clubs such as Club América and Tigres UANL of Mexico and Flamengo of Brazil.

She played in all five games in the tournament, totaling 98 minutes, and scored one goal. San Diego won the competition to earn a share of the $5 million prize pool.

"We have been interested in Quincy for quite some time. She is someone we believe adds tremendous value to our group's identity and was a player we pursued strongly," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "We're thrilled she'll be with us this upcoming season and are confident she will contribute both on and off the pitch."

At UCLA, McMahon won a national championship in 2022. Over her four-year career, she tallied 26 assists, eighth most in UCLA history. She led the Bruins in assists in both her junior and senior seasons.

McMahon played in 86 games with the Bruins in total, including 78 starts, and scored eight goals.

A decorated collegian, McMahon earned the Big Ten Tournament MVP as a senior in 2024 and earned selections to the All-Region Second Team (2023, 2024), All-Big Ten second team (2024), All-Pac-12 first team (2022, 2023), and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2021).

"We've been tracking Quincy's development since her time at UCLA," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We're thrilled to be able to bring her to Louisville at this early stage in her career. We believe she is ready to take the next step in her development, and we are confident this is the right place for her to do it."

At the high school level, McMahon was Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Guerin Catholic in 2020-21. She was a United Soccer Coaches All-American and was selected to play in the 2020-21 High School All-American game.

She played at the youth level with Indiana Fire Juniors. She also competed in the pre-professional USL W League with Indy Eleven during her college career.

Internationally, McMahon has played with the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels. In October, McMahon joined the U.S. U-23 team for a camp where she was teammates with Racing players Ella Hase and Katie O'Kane.

This marks a return to Louisville for McMahon, who lived in the city for a period as a child.

McMahon's father, Tom, is a football coach. From 2007 to 2025, he served as special teams coordinator for six different NFL teams. In 2006, he was on staff at the University of Louisville as the outside linebackers and special teams coach under head coach Bobby Petrino. The McMahon family lived in Louisville during that tenure.







