Racing Adds Midfielder Hodge in Trade with Angel City FC

Published on January 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has acquired midfielder Macey Hodge in a trade with Angel City FC.

In exchange, Angel City acquired $55,000 in intraleague transfer funds and $28,000 in allocation funds, plus an international roster spot for each of the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 24-year-old is coming off an impactful rookie season for the Los Angeles club in 2025. She played in 16 matches for Angel City, including nine starts, and scored one goal. Known for her defensive work rate, Hodge finished with 16 tackles won, eighth-most on the team.

"I'm beyond excited to join Racing Louisville and be part of a club whose culture is built on grit and hard work," Hodge said. "This is a team hungry to raise the standard and compete for championships, and I can't wait to give everything I have to help the club succeed!"

She played collegiately for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, making 97 career appearances over a five-year career and earning five assists in 8,509 minutes.

Her graduate season of 2024 marked significant success for both Hodge and the Bulldogs. She led the program to its first SEC Regular Season Championship, after the Bulldogs finished the conference schedule unbeaten. The Bulldogs earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 16.

That year, Hodge was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and the United Soccer Coaches named her a First Team All-American - both firsts for a Mississippi State player. She also won the SEC Midfielder of the Year award and earned First Team All-SEC honors. She led the Bulldogs in assists that season.

"Macey has been someone of interest to us since her college days at Mississippi State. We believe her identity out of possession aligns perfectly with our playing style, and her character is a great fit for our locker room," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She's a hardworking player who takes real pride in her defensive actions, while also showing quality in possession to put us in strong positions. We're thrilled to welcome her to Racing."

"Macey is a terrific player who earned significant NWSL playing experience as a rookie in 2025," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She is a perfect fit for our on-field identity. She's also a wonderful human being who will be a great addition to the locker room. We are confident that she will make a difference for us on the field and will bolster our strong team culture."

In her senior year of 2023, Hodge earned First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-Southeast Region honors. She served as a captain in each of her final four seasons in Starkville.

From Douglasville, Ga., Hodge was the state's Class 6A Player of the Year for Alexander High School as a sophomore. She was named Douglas County Player of the Year as a senior. At the club level, Hodge played for the Southern Soccer Academy where she was a five-year team captain, winning the 2018 Disney Showcase and 2015 state title.







