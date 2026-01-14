Denver Summit FC Signs Canada International Emma Regan

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of Canada international Emma Regan, a midfielder with professional and international experience, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Regan brings versatility to Summit FC's midfield, joining from AFC Toronto, where she was the club's first captain and scored three goals during their inaugural Northern Super League season.

"Joining Denver Summit FC at the start of something new is incredibly exciting," said Regan. "I'm looking forward to contributing on the field and helping build a strong team culture. Competing at the highest level and representing Canada has been a dream of mine, and I can't wait to bring that experience to Summit FC."

Regan, 25, began her professional career with Danish club HB Køge in 2023, making 32 appearances, scoring three goals, and helping the team secure the domestic league title. She then joined AFC Toronto in 2024, serving as captain and recording three goals while leading the team to win the inaugural Northern Super League Supporters' Shield, finishing the regular season in first place.

Internationally, Regan has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels before earning her senior national team debut in 2018. She was part of the squad that won silver at the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, helping Canada qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She earned her first international goal in 2025 during a 4-1 victory over Costa Rica at BMO Field.

"Emma is a versatile, intelligent midfielder with professional and international experience," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her leadership, composure, and competitive drive make her an ideal addition as we build our roster for our inaugural season. We're thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Regan has signed a multi-year contract through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs midfielder Emma Regan to a multi-year contract through 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

Name: Emma Regan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: January 28, 2000

Hometown: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Last Club: AFC Toronto (Canada)







