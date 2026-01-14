Portland Thorns Complete Transfer of Sam Coffey to Manchester City

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns have completed a transfer of midfielder Sam Coffey to Manchester City of the Barclays Women's Super League, the club announced today.

"Sam has been an exceptional player and a leader within this squad," said President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. "While the Thorns organization did everything it could to keep Sam in Portland, we thought it was important to support her ambitions while we continue building a team capable of competing for championships. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her success as she pursues her next opportunity."

Following a series of key roster signings last year including M.A. Vignola, Julie Dufour, Jayden Perry, Caiya Hanks and the return of veterans Sophia Wilson, Morgan Weaver, and Marie Müller, the Portland Thorns are well positioned to build on a successful 2025 season in which the club finished third in the NWSL table and advanced to the semifinals despite season ending injuries to a number of key players.

"Our talent team is constantly and consistently identifying players who will further strengthen the club and support Portland's continued quest for its fourth NWSL Championship," said Portland Thorns Technical Director Mike Norris. "We remain committed to our roster and believe recent acquisitions and returning players reflect the club's continued ambition and belief in this direction."

Coffey departs Portland as one of the most accomplished midfielders in club history. Since joining the Thorns, she has been central to the club's success, helping deliver the 2022 NWSL Championship and earning three NWSL Best XI First Team selections (2022, 2023, 2025). She was also a finalist for the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year award and has become a mainstay on the United States Women's National Team.

For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (7): Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (4): Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave

