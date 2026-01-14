Racing Acquires Goalkeeper Prohaska in Trade with Seattle

January 14, 2026

Racing Louisville FC has brought in goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska in a trade with Seattle Reign FC, adding to the club's depth between the sticks.

Racing sends a total of $50,000 - $25,000 in allocation money and $25,000 in intraleague transfer funds - to Seattle for the 23-year-old shot stopper. The agreement also features performance incentives that could raise the total amount.

Prohaska is a native of West Chester, Ohio - about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. She joined the Reign for her first professional season in 2025 after a standout career at Auburn University.

"I grew up driving past Lynn Family Stadium on the way to soccer tournaments from Ohio. So this is a full circle moment for me, getting the opportunity to call this field home and play in front of this amazing fan base," Prohaska said. "I can't wait to get started and continue the history-making of last season!"

Prohaska first joined Seattle as a non-roster invitee before inking a one-year contract days before the campaign's opening match.

She didn't secure a league appearance during her rookie season, with the NWSL's save leader, Claudia Dickey, making all 26 starts for the Reign. However, Prohaska debuted professionally in a July friendly against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, which was followed shortly after by a contract extension for 2026.

"I'm incredibly excited for Maddie to join Racing Louisville. She is a tremendous teammate with high character and will bring so much to our club," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "With her immense potential and unwavering desire to develop as a goalkeeper, we're lucky to add her to our goalkeeping group. I've known Maddie since her youth playing days, and her drive and passion for the position are infectious, making our training environment even better."

At the collegiate level with Auburn, Prohaska produced record-breaking statistical totals across five seasons (2020-2024). Most impressively, the goalkeeper set a school record for career shutouts (36), which also slots her third all-time on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) charts. Prohaska compiled 8,561 career minutes as a Tiger in 96 starts, allowing a 0.93 goals-against average - the second-lowest in the school's history.

In her final campaign as a graduate senior (2024), Prohaska led an Auburn team to 13-plus wins for the first time since 2016. Her 12 clean sheets that season, a career high, tied the single-season school record that was set in 2003.

Prohaska made 98 appearances for Cincinnati DA at the club level before joining Auburn.







