Houston Dash Sign MAC Herman Trophy Winner Kate Faasse

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of forward Kate Faasse through the 2028 season. The 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner is the second University of North Carolina product to join the Dash this offseason following a decorated collegiate career.

"Kate is an elite competitor with a proven ability to change games in high-pressure moments," President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Her production, consistency and success at the national level speak volumes about what she can bring to the Houston Dash. Her winning mentality and attacking presence will elevate our group and play an important role as we continue to build toward the future in Houston."

Faasse spent four seasons at the University of North Carolina, finishing her collegiate career with 35 goals in 88 appearances. A central figure in the Tar Heels' 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer National Championship run, the forward led the nation in scoring with 20 goals in 27 matches, becoming just the fourth player since 2000 to win a national title while also leading the top division of collegiate soccer in goals.

"I'm incredibly excited to begin my professional career with the Houston Dash," Faasse said. "Houston is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and I'm looking forward to continuing my growth in a professional environment. I'm ready to work, compete and contribute however I can to help the team succeed this season."

Her junior campaign was marked by national recognition, including the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation's top player, plus winning the Honda Sport Award for Soccer. She was named United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American, All-ACC First Team, and TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Year as a junior. Faasse recorded eight game-winning goals and five multi-goal performances, delivering decisive postseason moments such as the golden goal in the NCAA quarterfinals against Penn State and the game-winner versus Duke in the NCAA semifinals.

The Phoenix, Arizona native followed that standout season with another strong campaign in 2025, earning Third Team All-ACC and Fourth Team All-Atlantic Region honors. She finished the year with 11 goals, led the team with four braces, and a team-high 1,920 minutes. Faasse's senior season included a brace against No. 3 Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and consecutive multi-goal performances against UNC Greensboro, Milwaukee and Alabama.

Before arriving in Chapel Hill, Faasse attended Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where she was named AIA 6A Conference Offensive Player of the Year after leading her team with 31 goals and 12 assists earning All-Arizona honors from The Arizona Republic. Her club career included time with SC del Sol and the forward has participated in multiple U.S. Youth National Team identification programs and camps (U-14 through U-18).

Faasse will join the team at Houston Sports Park on Jan. 19 to begin preparations for the 2026 NWSL regular season. The Dash will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational next month and face Dallas Trinity FC as part of its preseason slate. The Dash will open the regular season in March and season tickets for the upcoming campaign are available.







