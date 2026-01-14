Boston Legacy FC Announces Preliminary 2026 Preseason Roster
Boston Legacy FC News Release
Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced their preliminary 23-player roster going into 2026 NWSL preseason.
The Legacy will travel to Florida to begin preseason training under head coach Filipa Patão, as well as her technical staff, including assistant coach Bárbara Reis, assistant coach Michael Balogun, goalkeeper coach Hugo Figueiredo, director of high performance Dan Jones, tactical analyst Kelly Crew, and video analyst Fionn Foley Twomey. Overall, 26 sporting support staff will travel with the players to Florida.
Roster by position:
Goalkeepers (3): Laurel Ivory, Casey Murphy, Hannah Stambaugh
Defenders (7): Laurel Ansbrow, Laís Araújo (INTL), Jorelyn Carabalí (INTL), Emerson Elgin, Nicki Hernandez, Kaká (INTL), Bianca St-Georges
Midfielders (6): Alba Caño (INTL), Aleigh Gambone, Annie Karich, Sophia Loweneberg, Bárbara Olivieri, Chloe Ricketts
Forwards (7): Amanda Allen, Amanda Gutierres (INTL), Fauzia Najjemba (INTL), Nichelle Prince, Sammy Smith, Ella Stevens, Aïssata Traoré (INTL)
Key:
INTL - International Player
