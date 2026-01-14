Seattle Reign FC to Host Select 2026 Home Matches at ONE Spokane Stadium During Lumen Field World Cup Preparations

Published on January 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that select home matches during the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season will be played at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington. With Lumen Field undergoing preparations to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, Reign FC will remain in-state and bring top-level professional women's soccer to Eastern Washington, reinforcing the club's commitment to serving fans across Washington during a landmark year for the global game in Seattle.

The announcement marks an expansion of Reign FC's regional footprint as the club continues to reach fans statewide. Spokane has demonstrated a strong appetite for high-level soccer in recent years, and hosting matches at ONE Spokane Stadium allows Reign FC to connect with new audiences while showcasing the NWSL's biggest season to date in a year that will bring unprecedented global attention to the sport. Those interested in attending can submit the interest form to be alerted to all ticketing information relation to Reign FC's select matches at ONE Spokane Stadium.

"One of our goals in bidding on the World Cup was to ensure that the entire Washington State soccer community was connected to and celebrated through this once-in-a-generation event. As Lumen prepares to host the world, our club's needs turned into an incredible opportunity to make good on that commitment," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "From the beginning, it was important for us to find a solution that keeps Reign FC matches in Washington while creating new opportunities to engage fans across the state. Spokane has always been an incredible home for soccer at all levels with tremendous support, and bringing Reign FC matches to ONE Spokane Stadium allows us to expand our reach, strengthen our statewide connection and deliver an incredible matchday experience during a historic moment for the sport. We're grateful for the strong partnership with Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC leadership, along with Mayor Lisa Brown, a true champion of soccer and women's soccer in the region."

Reign FC's presence in Spokane reflects the club's long-term vision to grow women's soccer throughout the Pacific Northwest. The move also creates a unique opportunity to introduce new fans to the club, build deeper community relationships and elevate the Reign FC brand statewide during a season that will draw global attention to the region.

"We've seen how passionate Spokane fans are about the game, and we're excited to bring our world-class roster and NWSL action across the state," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "This is about growing the game, reaching new communities and ensuring that Reign FC proudly represents the entire state of Washington."

A modern, soccer-specific facility located in downtown Spokane, Washington, One Spokane Stadium is home to Spokane Zephyr FC (USL Super League / W League) and Spokane Velocity (USL League One), which are both owned and operated by Aequus Sports, LLC. Funded by a Spokane Public Schools bond and operated by the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD), the stadium seats approximately 5,000 fans (expandable to 5,200 with standing room). Amenities include suites, hospitality spaces for party-deck activations and potential for pitch-side seating.

"As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, this opportunity places Spokane firmly in the global soccer conversation," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of Aequus Sports. "I want to sincerely thank Spokane Public Schools for their collaboration and support, as well as the Public Facilities District, the Seattle Sounders, and the Seattle Reign. The significant investments made by all of our organizations made it possible to host this terrific series of events at ONE Spokane Stadium."

"We're incredibly excited to host the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign here in the Lilac City," said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. "Spokane is a true soccer city, and welcoming Concacaf competition and other visiting teams is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate our passionate fans and showcase the energy and enthusiasm for the sport across our community."

In addition to Reign FC competing in Spokane for select NWSL matches, Seattle Sounders FC is set to play its home leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Wednesday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Reign FC will work directly with 2026 Members regarding the club's regular season matches scheduled to be played in Spokane. An exclusive Member pre-sale will begin the week of January 26, with tickets becoming available to the general public in February. Additional details regarding ticketing logistics and community engagement opportunities in Spokane will be shared following the release of the 2026 NWSL schedule on January 15.







