Angel City FC Signs Goalkeeper Faith Nguyen

January 14, 2026

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Faith Nguyen of Texas Tech to a six-month contract ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.

"Angel City has always been a dream of mine, especially being from Southern California and playing for UCLA," said Nguyen. "The club represents purpose, community, and using the game to make a real difference, which I absolutely love. It's amazing to know not just the soccer aspect of putting on that jersey, but what wearing that crest represents. I'm so excited by the opportunity to absolutely compete at the highest level and contribute to a team whose ceiling is still being discovered in more ways than one. LA has a special place in my heart!"

"We are excited to welcome Faith to Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "When Faith trained with us last summer, she impressed our staff. She is hungry, a great teammate, and will bring a strong work ethic to our goalkeeper union. This is a Southern California homecoming for her and we are looking forward to having her as part of the roster."

Nguyen joins Angel City FC following a standout two-season career at Texas Tech, where she emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in the Big 12. Across 41 appearances, she logged 3,693 minutes, posting a 27-7-7 record with 127 saves and a .789 career save percentage. Nguyen recorded 19 clean sheets, the fifth-most in program history, and finished 10th all-time in saves in just two seasons. In the summer of 2025, Nguyen trained with Angel City FC, gaining valuable professional experience ahead of her signing.

Her performances earned her First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and Second Team Collegiate Sports Communicators All-American recognition that same year. Nguyen was also named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week twice in 2024, underscoring her consistency and reliability in goal.

Prior to transferring to Texas Tech, Nguyen began her collegiate career at UCLA (2021-23), where she was part of the Bruins' 2022 NCAA National Championship team, which defeated the University of North Carolina 3-2 in double overtime. She was also a member of UCLA's 2021 and 2023 Pac-12 Championship teams.

A Costa Mesa-native, Nguyen attended Mater Dei High School, where she served as a team captain, helping lead the program to two league titles.







