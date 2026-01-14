Angel City Football Club Announces Macey Hodge Trade
Published on January 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) confirmed that the club has traded midfielder Macey Hodge to Racing Louisville FC. In exchange, ACFC will receive $55,000 in intra-league transfer funds, $28,000 in allocation funds, and international spots for both 2026 and 2027.
Hodge was signed to the 2025 ACFC roster on December 23, 2024, and made her NWSL debut on March 16, 2025, starting in a 1-1 draw against San Diego Wave FC. During her time with the club, she made 16 appearances, including nine starts, totaling 755 minutes played. She scored her first professional goal in the 13th minute of a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash on April 12, 2025.
Prior to joining ACFC, Hodge made 97 career match appearances for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, earning five assists in 8,509 minutes on the pitch. In 2024, she earned two assists in 21 matches as the team captain, landing her a spot on the 2024 First Team All-SEC list. In addition, she was named to the All-American First Team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, and was a MAC Herman semifinalist.
