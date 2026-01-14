Seattle Reign FC Acquires Allocation Money and Intra-League Transfer Funds in Trade with Racing Louisville FC

Published on January 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has traded goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $25,000 in allocation money and $25,000 in intra-league transfer funds in 2026.

Prohaska, a second-year goalkeeper, did not make an NWSL appearance for the Reign during her rookie season, but she started in the club's international friendly last summer against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, helping Seattle earn a 2-1 victory.

Prohaska signed a one-year contract extension on August 7, 2025, after initially signing her first professional contract on March 6. The 23-year-old joined Seattle ahead of the 2025 campaign as a non-roster invitee during the Coachella Valley Invitational. While with the Reign, Prohaska was called up to the United States U-23 Women's National Team for training camp last June.

An Auburn University standout, Prohaska finished her collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in shutouts (36), including 12 clean sheets during her senior season to tie Auburn's single-season shutout record. She graduated ranking third in total appearances (96), second in goals-against average (0.93) and sixth in total saves (291).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.