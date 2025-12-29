Portland Thorns Sign Stanford University Midfielder Shae Harvey

Published on December 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. Portland Thorns have signed Hermosa Beach, California native and Stanford University midfielder Shae Harvey through the 2028 season.

Harvey joins the Thorns following an accomplished collegiate career at Stanford, where she helped lead the Cardinal to ACC Championship and ACC Tournament Championship titles in 2025 and made three consecutive Women's College Cup appearances (2023-25). She earned All-ACC Second Team honors in 2025 and was a two-time Women's College Cup All-Tournament Team selection (2023, 2025).

"Shae brings leadership, composure, and a winning mentality that stood out to us immediately," said General Manager Jeff Agoos. "As a captain at Stanford, she led by example and by voice, and that translates on the field. She has the physical profile and soccer intelligence to influence the game in every phase and in every area of the pitch."

During her junior season, Harvey played a key role throughout Stanford's championship run, earning recognition as a United Soccer Coaches Midfielder to Watch and multiple TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors. She was also named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Second Team.

As a sophomore in 2024, Harvey appeared in all 23 matches, starting 19, while totaling more than 1,700 minutes. She scored five goals, including two game-winners, and added two assists, helping guide Stanford to another deep postseason run. Her freshman campaign in 2023 saw her start all 25 matches, earn All-Pac-12 Third Team and All-Pac-12 Freshman Team honors, and be named to the TopDrawerSoccer Freshman Best XI First Team, finishing the year ranked as the No. 1 freshman midfielder in the country.

At the international level, Harvey has represented the United States across multiple youth national teams, including appearances at the 2023 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship and the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship.

For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (8): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI)

Midfielders (5): Deyna Castellanos, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Olivia Moultrie, Shae Harvey

Forwards (9): Sophia Wilson (Maternity), Mimi Alidou, Valerin Loboa (INTL), Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner; Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Morgan Weaver (SEI)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.