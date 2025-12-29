San Diego Wave FC and Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan Mutually Agree to Part Ways

December 29, 2025

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that the Club and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan have mutually agreed to terminate her contract.

"Kailen has been an integral part of this Club since day one," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "After discussions, we mutually agreed that this was the right decision for all parties. We thank her for the contributions to this Club and this city and wish her the best in the next chapter of her career."

Sheridan joined the Wave ahead of the Club's inaugural 2022 season. Over her time with San Diego, she appeared in 87 matches (87 starts). During the 2022 season, she was named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. In 2025, Sheridan reached 600 career NWSL regular season saves, becoming just the second goalkeeper in league history to hit the milestone.

