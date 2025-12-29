Boston Legacy FC Signs Hanson, MA Local Sammy Smith

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Massachusetts local and forward Sammy Smith on a two-year deal. Smith will join the club in January as a free agent.

Hailing from Hanson, Massachusetts, Smith joins Boston Legacy from first-division Icelandic club Breiðablik, having helped them win the Besta deild kvenna in both 2024 and 2025. She also played for Breiðablik in their 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

Smith achieved the rare feat of winning both second and first division league trophies in the same year in 2024, as she first went on loan to Breiðablik fresh off of a successful season with second-division club FHL.

Smith earned a scholarship to Boston College where she played soccer from 2019 to 2022, earning ACC All-Freshman Team. She also played a fifth season under COVID-19 eligibility rules at Texas A&M, where she is enrolled in a masters program in entrepreneurial leadership. She traces her career back to long-standing Massachusetts youth club South Shore Select and Whitman Hanson Regional High School.

"Playing for a sports team in Boston, that's enough said right there," said Smith of her signing. "That's a dream come true, to be able to play in front of my friends and family after living abroad for a couple years. I'm just so excited to be a part of something so special, especially in the first year of this club, and to play for Boston. It's surreal."

"Sammy is a local player who, after a strong college career, began her professional journey internationally. That experience has helped shape her game, and she's been a key contributor for Breiðablik in Iceland, scoring consistently and competing for trophies," said Boston Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She's a versatile forward with a natural instinct for goal, and her Boston roots bring an edge and authenticity that align well with the culture we're building. We're excited to welcome her home and see her make an impact here in Boston."







