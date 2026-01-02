Boston Legacy FC Signs Canadian Bianca St-Georges

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Canadian international Bianca St-Georges to a three-year contract. St-Georges will join the club as a free agent in January when the rest of the roster reports for preseason.

28-year-old Georges, who hails from Quebec, has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed NWSL veteran who most recently played the 2025 season for the Utah Royals, where she scored three goals in 22 appearances. Prior to that she played the 2024 season for the North Carolina Courage, making 22 appearances and bagged three goals with one assist. She also made 44 appearances for the Chicago Stars after being drafted by them in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, helping them making a run to the 2020 Challenge Cup final in her rookie season, and then to the 2021 league final.

St-Georges also holds 15 caps for the Canadian women's national team, following her rise through the Canadian U-17 and U-20 teams. She won a silver medal with Canada at the 2013 Concacaf U-17 Championship, and another silver at the 2015 Concacaf U-20 Championship. She has played in both the U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cup while also being a standout college defender for West Virginia, where she earned 2018 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

"The fact that it's a new club, that I get to participate in the expansion of a new team, that I can set the tone for the culture, that I get to work with experienced staff members, that we really can build from scratch - that is very exciting to me," said St-Georges. "We're a blank canvas, so we can shape it however we want it."

"We're really excited to welcome Bianca to Boston. She brings valuable NWSL experience, international pedigree with Canada, and a versatility that fits well with the way we want to play. Her understanding of the league and ability to adapt will be important as we continue to build," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "Having experienced different environments in the NWSL, Bianca is at a point in her career where she can provide consistency and leadership to our group, both on and off the field."

"We're really excited to welcome Bianca to Boston. She brings valuable NWSL experience, international pedigree with Canada, and a versatility that fits well with the way we want to play."

Boston Legacy GM Domè Guasch







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.