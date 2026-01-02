Gotham FC Acquires Savannah McCaskill from San Diego

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has acquired veteran midfielder Savannah McCaskill from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $175,000 in intraleague transfer funds, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

The transfer marks a full-circle moment for the 29-year-old McCaskill, who returns to the reigning continental and NWSL champions after beginning her professional career with the club in 2018. She was selected by then-Sky Blue FC with the second overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Dispersal Draft and has led a successful career over the past seven years, earning NWSL Second XI honors in 2023 with Angel City and winning the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup with San Diego.

"I am excited to be joining Gotham FC," said McCaskill. "I've been impressed by what the club has been able to do both on and off the field in recent years. Making this move at this stage of my career is about wanting to continue to unlock new levels to my game and help contribute to the competitive and goal-oriented environment that Yael Averbuch West, Juan Carlos Amorós and the players at Gotham have created. I look forward to getting to work and seeing what we can accomplish this year!"

In two seasons with San Diego, McCaskill was a key contributor in midfield, making 45 appearances across all NWSL competitions and recording two goals and two assists. In 2025, McCaskill appeared in 21 regular-season matches, starting all but one contest before an injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season and playoffs.

Prior to her time in San Diego, McCaskill spent two seasons in Los Angeles with Angel City FC, producing back-to-back impactful campaigns. She recorded seven goals and two assists during the 2022 NWSL regular season, followed by four goals and three assists in 2023, which earned her the selection to the 2023 NWSL Second XI.

McCaskill also played for Racing Louisville FC and Chicago Stars FC after she totaled three goals and four assists in 26 matches during her first stint with Gotham. In all, she has made 180 career appearances across all NWSL competitions, including 149 regular-season matches, scoring 24 goals and recording 16 assists.

"Savannah brings experience and a competitive edge that has defined her career," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her familiarity with the league and our environment will be a valuable asset, and we are delighted to welcome her back to the club."

At the international level, McCaskill has earned multiple appearances with the United States Women's National Team, including featuring in all three matches of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup as the U.S. went on to win the tournament. She has also represented the U.S. at the U-23 level and was nominated for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Athlete of the Year in 2017.

A native of Chapin, South Carolina, McCaskill played collegiate soccer at the University of South Carolina, where her accolades included SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2014, two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors and recognition as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist during her senior season.







