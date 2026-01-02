San Diego Wave FC Acquires $175,000 from Gotham FC in Exchange for Midfielder Savannah McCaskill

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired $175,000 from Gotham FC in exchange for midfielder Savannah McCaskill.

"Savannah expressed interest in a new opportunity, and we agreed this trade was the appropriate next step for the player and the Club," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We appreciate her professionalism and contributions to the Club and wish her the best as she continues her career closer to home."

McCaskill joined the Wave as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. During her time with the Wave, she made 41 regular season matches for the Club (35 starts), recording two goals and one assist.

Across her NWSL career, McCaskill has made 149 appearances (130 starts), totaling 19 goals and 13 assists.

