San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Nya Harrison to a New Contract

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed defender Nya Harrison to a new one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Media assets of Nya Harrison can be found here. "As a San Diego native, Nya takes great pride in representing this Club and this city. Since joining the Wave and signing her first professional contract, Nya has shown growth in her game and continued to develop through her rookie season," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We're excited to keep working with her and look forward to her continued progression with the Wave."

Harrison, a San Diego native, made her professional debut during the 2025 NWSL regular season, appearing in one match during her rookie campaign, while being a part of the the Wave's Championship run at the inaugural North American World Sevens Tournament.

The San Diego native signed with the Wave out of Stanford University ahead of the 2025 season, concluding a successful collegiate career with 58 appearances (34 starts), three goals, and five assists. During her time with the Cardinal, Harrison helped Stanford capture the 2022 Pac-12 Championship, and in her senior season anchored a defensive unit that recorded 12 shutouts while allowing just 0.78 goals per game in 2024.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender Nya Harrison to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Nya Harrison

Position: Defender

Height: 5-4

Date of Birth: Nov. 9, 2002

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Citizenship: United States, Philippines







