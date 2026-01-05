Boston Legacy FC Signs Mexico WNT Star Nicki Hernández

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Nicki Hernandez to a two-year contract. Hernandez will join the club as a free agent in January when the rest of the roster reports for preseason.

Hernandez has been a stalwart of top Liga MX Femenil side Club América, making 117 appearances and scoring 11 goals as a defender. At América, she helped the club reach league finals six times, including a championship in the Clausura 2023 season. She signed with Club América after four years as a standout at Michigan, where she amassed 29 goals in 93 appearances.

26-year-old Hernandez comes from Naperville, Illinois, and through her grandparents had the option to represent Mexico as a national team player. As a member of the Mexican women's national team, she holds 27 caps and won a gold medal with the team at the 2023 Pan American Games, and was in the starting XI for Mexico's historic 2-0 defeat of the United States at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

"One of my biggest dreams is being in the World Cup," said Hernandez, "And I knew coming here, I was going to be so much better individually, especially as a defender. This is probably my third year as a defender, because I would play other positions, so I know that Filipa (PatÃÃÂ£o) and all the staff here would get me better individually as a defender."

"We're really excited to welcome a player of Nicki's quality to Boston," said Legacy general manager Dome Guasch. "She's had a strong college career, has been a consistent presence in a very competitive Club América side, and is a regular with the Mexican national team, including at major tournaments.

Nicki is a dynamic, hard-working defender who plays with real intensity and brings qualities our fans will enjoy watching. She's already performing at a high level, but she also has the ambition and drive to keep improving, which aligns well with what we're building at Boston Legacy."







