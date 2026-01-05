Gotham FC Begins FIFA Women's Champions Cup Prep in Spain

CÁDIZ, Spain - Reigning NWSL and Concacaf champion Gotham FC opened preparations in Spain over the weekend ahead of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, set to kick off later this month in London.

Gotham FC arrived in southern Spain on Saturday with 25 days until its Jan. 28 semifinal against Brazilian power Corinthians at Brentford Stadium. The FIFA Women's Champions Cup final, which will crown the first intercontinental club champion in professional women's soccer, is set for Feb. 1 at Arsenal Stadium. UEFA Women's Champions League winner Arsenal will play African champion AS FAR of Morocco in the other semifinal.

This marks the second consecutive preseason that Gotham has traveled to Spain. This time, the club will train at the Sotogrande Football Center, with three weeks of training scheduled around closed-door scrimmages against high-quality European competition.

Gotham FC will hold two virtual media availabilities with coach Juan Carlos Amorós and select players via Zoom over the next two weeks, first on Friday, Jan. 9, and again the following week (Jan. 12-16, day/time TBD). Media advisories with Zoom and time details will be sent out the day before the availability.

Following its time in Spain, Gotham FC will travel to London the week prior to its semifinal match. More information on team media availability in the build-up to the tournament will be shared at a later date.







