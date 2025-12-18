RWJBarnabas Health Extends Healthcare Partnership with NWSL Champion Gotham FC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC announced Thursday a partnership extension with RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive academic health system, continuing the health system's role as the club's official health care provider. The renewed agreement builds on the dynamic, purpose-driven relationship between the two organizations, rooted in a shared commitment to elevate player resources and community impact.

Highlighting the partnership, RWJBarnabas Health will provide comprehensive medical care for Gotham FC players, including primary and secondary sports medicine services, entry and exit physicals, network medical support, imaging services, dedicated club physicians and women's health services. The RWJBarnabas Health sports medicine team will collaborate closely with athletic trainers and players on diagnosis, rehabilitation and injury prevention to optimize peak performance and on-field readiness. Moreover, RWJBarnabas Health and Gotham FC will expand their community outreach efforts through a youth clinic series and exclusive gameday experiences.

"Our partnership with RWJBarnabas Health has delivered meaningful impact from the start, supporting our incredible athletes at the highest level while extending that same care and commitment into the broader community," said Alex Chang, the Chief Revenue Officer at Gotham FC. "Together, we see a powerful opportunity for RWJBarnabas Health and Gotham FC as true catalysts for advancing health, equity, education and access from the pitch to across the region."

"RWJBarnabas Health is proud to extend our partnership with NWSL Champions Gotham FC because of how the organization and its athletes exemplify excellence, resilience and leadership both on and off the field," said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health. "Together, we are advancing the future of women's sports by providing world-class, comprehensive care to elite athletes, while strengthening our shared commitment to building a healthier New Jersey."

Additional deliverables include immersive experiences for patients, employees and partner youth organizations within the RWJBarnabas Health Community Corner at Gotham FC home matches, along with an RWJBarnabas Health Youth Clinic Series hosted at strategic locations in diverse communities across New Jersey. Gotham FC and RWJBarnabas Health will also continue their annual team hospital visits - a highlight of each season - designed to lift the spirits and create unique connections with patients and staff at RWJBarnabas Health Hospitals throughout New Jersey.

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Jason Krystofiak, MD, CAQSM, chief of the Section of Sports Medicine, will continue serving as Gotham's Chief Medical Officer, and Peter DeLuca, MD, Chief of Orthopedic Sports Medicine, continues his work as the head team orthopedist. Peter Tumminelli, MD, FAAPMR, CAQSM will serve as the Team Physician, supervising day-to-day sports medicine responsibilities.

Partnership highlights also include fan engagement activations at Sports Illustrated Stadium during regular season home games, in-stadium and media exposure, and a digital series promoting healthy habits and wellness within the GFC community. This concept follows RWJBarnabas Health's successful presenting sponsorship of Behind the Scenes, a signature social media content series illustrating medical professionals' important work and interactions with players and staff during this past Gotham FC championship season.

