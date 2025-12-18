Denver Summit FC Announces Local Broadcast Partnership with Denver7

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that it has agreed to an exclusive local broadcast partnership with Denver7 (KMGH-TV) and its sister station The Spot - Denver 3 (KCDO-TV).

"We are excited to partner with Denver7 and The Spot - Denver 3 to bring Denver Summit FC matches into homes throughout the Front Range in 2026 and beyond," said Jen Millet, Denver Summit FC President. "It's important that Summit FC matches are available to everyone across the Denver Metro area. Community growth and accessibility will be a cornerstone of our partnership with Denver7."

Under the multiyear agreement, the two stations, led primarily by The Spot - Denver 3, will air all non-nationally exclusive matches of the team throughout the Denver viewing area. All available local, home matches will also be available in Spanish via SAP.

"We are thrilled to be the local television partner for Denver's first women's professional franchise as they embark on their inaugural season," said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager for KMGH and KCDO. "We're sure Summit FC will quickly establish itself as a cornerstone of Colorado's professional sports landscape."

Denver7 and The Spot - Denver 3 are part of the E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), and the company's sports division, Scripps Sports, joined forces with the stations to secure the agreement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement builds on Scripps Sports' existing NWSL national partnership, where ION broadcasts premier Saturday evening double-headers throughout the league's regular season. It also reinforces the company's commitment to women's professional sports, including coverage of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Major League Volleyball (MLV), ATHLOS track and field, and the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off college basketball tournament.

The complete local broadcast schedule for Summit FC will be released after the full NWSL schedule is announced. The NWSL regular season is slated to begin on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







