Washington Spirit and Monumental Sports Network Announce Record 2025 Viewership

Published on December 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit matches on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) drew record audiences locally in the greater DMV region this season, the Spirit shared today. In a banner year for women's sports on the network, Spirit contests set a new standard for local NWSL broadcasts.

This season, in-game viewership of Spirit matches on MNMT increased 177% year-over-year in total (P2+) and increased 108% among people aged 25-54, per Nielsen. Spirit action on the network was also seen in 106% more households in the region this year than in 2024. A total of seven Spirit matches were broadcast through MNMT this season, with five airing on linear television and two being streamed through Monumental+.

"This season's growing local viewership of the Spirit with Monumental is our club's latest success as we elevate our presence in the DMV," said Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "I want to thank GM Friday Abernethy for her vision and partnership. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar in 2026 and help fuel the NWSL's sustained growth."

The Spirit and MNMT built out its 2025 broadcasts with the additions of Dave Johnson, Gaby Vincent and Moises Linares as broadcast talent and two new key touchpoints this season as well. With exclusive halftime interviews and a new post-match show, Monumental brought local fans closer to the action than ever before.

Hosted by Linares, the Spirit post-match show on MNMT featured special interviews with key players and coaches to recap the day's competition right down on the pitch. The groundbreaking post-match show outperformed 2024 match broadcasts themselves by 28% among viewers aged 25-54.

Washington heads into a much-anticipated 2026 season following the club's second consecutive appearance in the NWSL Championship. Having set new club attendance records at Audi Field this year, becoming the fourth women's club in world history to average over 15,000 fans per home contest across a full season, the Spirit will kick off another season next March.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.