Washington Spirit Lands Four on the Guardian's '100 Best Female Footballers' of 2025

Washington, D.C. - Four Washington Spirit stars have been named to The Guardian's '100 Best Female Footballers in the World' list for 2025, the publication announced this week. Forward Trinity Rodman (#35), forward Sofia Cantore (#44), midfielder Leicy Santos (#95) and forward Gift Monday (#97) all earned a nod in the annual global ranking.

#35 Trinity Rodman

Rodman's production for the Spirit in 2025 kept her high in the worldwide rankings despite missing time due to injuries. The star forward contributed seven goals and two assists in 20 total appearances for Washington this season, helping her side advance to its second straight NWSL Championship in November.

#44 Sofia Cantore

Cantore joined the Spirit during the summer transfer window, coming from Juventus. Becoming the first Italian player in NWSL history, Cantore quickly made an impact in DC. Across the second half of the 2025 season, the forward tallied five goals and an assist, including two highlight spinning backheel goals at Audi Field. On the international level, Cantore played a key role in helping Italy reach the semifinals of this summer's Euro.

#95 Leicy Santos

Santos built on her strong 2024 debut with the Spirit with a stellar first full season in DC. In Washington's first contest of the year, Santos connected on a stunning free kick goal to help the Spirit win the 2025 Challenge Cup, the second trophy in club history. The midfielder was an integral part of the Spirit's attack this year, creating chances at will and tallying four goal contributions across the regular season. Santos led Colombia through this summer's Copa América, netting another signature free kick goal in extra time of the final to force a penalty shootout.

#97 Gift Monday

After joining the Spirit in April, Monday became the Spirit's leading goal-scorer in 2025. The Nigerian national tallied 11 goals and two assists at the club level this year, including a record-setting hat trick in late September. With three goals in the first 36 minutes of the match, Monday's hat trick was the fastest from kickoff in NWSL history. The forward also scored in the Spirit's quarterfinal and semifinal matches of the NWSL Playoffs, leading her side back to the NWSL Championship.

The Guardian's '100 Best Female Footballers' of 2025 was selected by a panel of over 120 judges including players, coaches, technical staff and members of the media.







