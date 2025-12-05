NC Courage, Maycee Bell Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and defender Maycee Bell have agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the former UNC Tar Heel in Courage Country through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Since moving to North Carolina via trade during the 2024 season, Bell has become a mainstay in the Courage defense, making 26 appearances across her season and a half. During that time, Bell has won 68% of her duels and 65% of her tackles.

Bell took a big step forward in her first full season with the Courage in 2025, consistently starting at the heart of the defense and matching up directly against some of the league's top attacking talents.

"Maycee has shown significant growth this season, contributing significantly to the back line and earning a starting position across much of the season. Maycee represents what we want this club to stand for - professionalism, resilience, and a commitment to continuous growth. We are delighted to be extending Maycee's contract, excited to see her continued development knowing that there is still loads of potential to be realized, and looking forward to seeing her play for the Courage for years to come," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

"I am very excited to extend my contract through 2028. This club has bought into my continued growth as a player and supported me along the way. I love what we are building here and am happy to call North Carolina home for a few more years," said Bell.

A Wichita, Kansas, native, Bell moved to North Carolina to join the Courage Academy ahead of her standout collegiate career at UNC-Chapel Hill. Across five seasons with the Tar Heels, Bell made 107 appearances, playing over 7,500 minutes.

Bell was drafted 14th overall by Gotham, making eight regular season appearances before being traded to the Courage midway through her rookie season.







