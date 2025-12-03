NC Courage, Midfielder Riley Jackson Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

Published on December 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Riley Jackson have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 NWSL regular season, the team announced today.

Jackson has been a stalwart for the Courage in her breakout 2025 campaign, playing the fourth-most minutes on the team, scoring two goals, and adding one assist from her defensive midfield position. In addition to her goal contributions, Jackson has created 27 chances, won 41 tackles and 111 duels, while completing 83.8% of her passes.

"Riley Jackson is a young, world-class talent who has already demonstrated her quality. Through the second half of last season, it was great to see the consistency of her performances. She is smart, talented, and determined, and is among the next generation of NWSL stars. Her ability not only to demonstrate that she can cope with the intensity of the NWSL but to thrive in it is a testament to her work ethic and desire. She continues to prove herself both for club and country, and we are committed to helping her achieve her goals as she develops. She's made a home here in Courage Country, and now she can build off that foundation towards an extremely bright future," said Courage Sporting Director Ceri Bowley.

"I'm so privileged to call this place my home for the next several years. I've grown so much on and off the pitch during my time here and that gives me so much excitement for the future. I can't wait to help this team compete for championships," said Jackson.

Jackson first joined the Courage in July 2023 via the NWSL's U-18 Entry Mechanism but debuted in 2024. Across her two seasons as a professional, Jackson has made 42 regular season appearances, including 25 starts. Jackson also made four appearances in last season's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer in Louisville before also converting from the spot in the shootout to lead the Courage to the win.

On the international stage, Jackson has shone for the USYNT, including leading the U-20 team to a bronze medal at the 2024 U-20 World Cup and consistent call-ups to the U-23 team under Emma Hayes.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.