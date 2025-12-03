Defender Katie Scott Signs Two-Year Deal with Kansas City Current

Published on December 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced Wednesday that defender Katie Scott, who joined the club in January 2025 from the collegiate ranks, has signed a two-year extension. The new contract will keep Scott in Kansas City through the 2027 season.

"Katie's positive attitude and relentless work ethic has made a big impact on our team," said general manager Ryan Dell. "She provides depth on our back line and has made great strides in her development during her first year as a pro, as shown by her performances for both the Current and the U.S. U-20 National Team. We know Katie has a bright future in Kansas City and are eager to support her continued growth."

Scott's professional debut came on July 12 during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup when she started and played a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Palmeiras. Three days later, she joined the starting lineup once again and facilitated setting up the game-winning goal in the 23rd minute as the Current beat Corinthians SC, 2-1, to win the trophy. The 18-year-old defender played 159 minutes across both matches.

A native of Fairview, Pa., her first NWSL start came in her regular season debut on Sept. 26 at Chicago Stars FC where she played the first half in a 4-1 victory. She then logged 77 minutes as a starter in a 1-0 shutout of Angel City FC on Oct. 6. Scott was part of a Kansas City defensive unit which set NWSL records for shutouts (16), consecutive shutouts (9) and consecutive shutout minutes (869). She also helped the Current clinch their first NWSL Shield.

"It's an honor to wear the KC Current uniform and represent this club," said Scott. "The people here, from my teammates and coaches to the staff and the league's best fans, have truly made Kansas City feel like home. I'm proud to keep building something special together and excited for what's ahead."

Internationally, Scott has been a consistent presence on the United States Youth National Team at the Under-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels. She captained her squad to victory at the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship and led the U-16 team to a win at the 2023 French Mondial Montaigu Tournament. Scott also played a pivotal role in the USA's win at the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Championship. She appeared in all six games with four starts at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup where the U.S. claimed bronze for its best result since 2008.

Most recently, Scott helped the Stars and Stripes qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup for their top four finish at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Costa Rica in June. Scott netted a goal and donned the captain's band during a 3-1 win over Puerto Rico in a group stage match.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Scott had a standout freshman season at Penn State in 2024. She made 11 appearances with four starts for the Nittany Lions, contributing two goals and two assists. Both goals were scored during the NCAA Tournament where she helped her team reach the quarterfinals.







