Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory Leaves Kansas City Current as Free Agent

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced that goalkeeper Laurel Ivory will depart the club as a free agent at the end of her contract, which concludes Dec. 31, 2025.

"Laurel is a talented young goalkeeper - and an extraordinary person - with a bright future ahead of her," said sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "Always with a positive attitude and relentless work ethic, Laurel made us better on and off the field, and she epitomizes what it means to be a great teammate. We are grateful she was part of our club this past year and we wish her the best in the next chapter of her career."

Ivory joined the KC Current as a free agent in December 2024 out of Seattle Reign FC where her professional career began in 2022. Her Kansas City debut came in July 2025 during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup where she earned a shutout and made one save in a 3-0 victory over Palmeiras. She then made three stops as the Current defeated Corinthians SC, 2-1, to win the trophy.

During the NWSL regular season which saw the Current win their first-ever Shield, Ivory started and logged a full 90 minutes between the posts against Racing Louisville FC on Aug. 1 and vs. Bay FC on Sept. 6. She made a save in both matches to earn two clean sheets during the pair of 2-0 victories. Ivory contributed to the Current's 16 shutouts, nine consecutive shutouts and 869 consecutive shutout minutes, all which set NWSL records.







