Racing Signs Goalkeeper Bloomer to New Contract Through 2028

Racing Louisville FC and goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer have agreed to a new three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Bloomer was previously under contract through 2026. The new deal also includes updated terms for the 28-year-old.

Bloomer enjoyed a breakout season in 2025. She moved into Racing's starting lineup on May 2 and quickly became one of the NWSL's top goalkeepers. She finished second in the league with 89 saves over 21 games between the regular season and playoffs, registering five clean sheets in the process.

In August, Bloomer was named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month. She has earned the NWSL Save of the Week twice and also won the NWSL Player of the Week award after saving two penalty kicks in a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Pride on August 9 - becoming the only goalkeeper in NWSL history to save two penalty kicks in the same game. She saved three of the four penalty kicks she faced in 2025, the most in the NWSL.

"I am thrilled to be extending my time here in Louisville," Bloomer said. "This group has been so special to be a part of and I want to continue growing with this team and this city. Being a part of the club's success this year has been such an honor and I hope to keep breaking records with this club for the next few years!"

"Blooms has been fantastic for us! The confidence she gives the group is contagious," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "We are so pleased that she has signed a new contract to stay here in lavender!"

Prior to the 2025 season, the fourth-year professional had never played in an NWSL regular season game.

Racing selected Bloomer in the second round of the 2022 NWSL Draft, 26th overall. She was the second goalkeeper selected. As a rookie, Bloomer made her professional debut in the NWSL Challenge Cup, starting at Houston on April 24.

Bloomer spent the ensuing offseason on loan in Australia with A-League Women club Western Sydney Wanderers, where she made 14 appearances and registered a 77.3% save percentage. Upon her return to Louisville, she suffered a back injury, ruling her out for all but one game of Racing's 2023 campaign.

After returning from injury, Bloomer made two starts during the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in 2024. Notably, she made a pair of penalty saves in a tournament shootout, also against the Orlando Pride.

"I'm thrilled that Jordyn Bloomer is extending her contract with Racing. Her development over the past four years has been truly impressive," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "Beyond what many see, Jordyn's consistent dedication and attention to the little details each day have been crucial as she develops into one of the top goalkeepers in the NWSL. I'm excited to continue working with her and supporting her pursuit of both her immediate and long-term goals."

"Jordyn's story of perseverance exemplifies the qualities that we strive to find in a Racing player: hard work and determination," said Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby. "She has proven that she's capable of being one of the top goalkeepers in this league and we've all enjoyed seeing Jordyn's success. We are excited to have her here long-term."

Bloomer competed collegiately with the Wisconsin Badgers, where she was a two-time Big Ten Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and first-team All-American. She played in two NCAA Tournaments, leading the Badgers to the Round of 16 in 2019 and 2021.

Internationally, Bloomer represented the United States at the under-19 level in 2015.







