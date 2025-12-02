URFC Signs Midfielder Madison Hammond Through 2027

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Royals have signed free agent Madison Hammond on a two-year deal that will keep her in Utah through the 2027 season.

Hammond joins the Royals after spending the 2022-2025 seasons with Angel City FC. The versatile midfielder first entered the NWSL scene after going undrafted in the 2020 NWSL College Draft. She earned her first professional contract with Seattle Reign FC as a non-roster invitee ahead of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She went on to make her professional debut during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, which marked the league's return to play after the COVID-19 pandemic, on September 26, 2020 against the Utah Royals. This appearance cemented her as the first ever Native American player in NWSL history.

A four-year starter at Wake Forest University, Hammond captained the team for two seasons. She earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team in each of her four years.

Known for her ability in midfield and ability to step into the backline, Hammond has earned praise for her composure and calmness under pressure. Her experienced, steady presence will add depth and versatility to the Royals' defensive unit.

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

College: Wake Forest University

Accolades: First ever Native American player in the NWSL. Second-team All-ACC.

Pathway: Signed her first professional contract with Seattle Reign shortly after they acquired her playing rights  ' traded to Angel City FC for a 2023 second-round pick and $45,000 in allocation money  ' acquired by Utah and signed a two-year deal through 2027.

2025 SEASON STATISTICS

Matches Played: 21

Starts: 9

Minutes: 927

Pass Completion: 85% (355/418)

Tackles: 25

Interceptions: 9

