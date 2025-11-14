Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions

November 14, 2025

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces end-of-season roster decisions after finishing the season in 12th place, with a record of 5-13-7 (W-L-T), under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. URFC is returning 16 of players from the 2025 NWSL campaign: goalkeepers Mandy McGlynn and Mia Justus, defenders Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano, Tatumn Milazzo and Janni Thomsen, midfielders Ana Tejada and Alex Loera and forwards Brecken Mozingo, Cloé Lacasse, KK Ream, Paige Monaghan, Aisha Solórzano, Lara Prašnikar, Mina Tanaka and Cece Kizer.

12 players are not under contract for the 2026 season: goalkeeper DeAira Jackson, defenders Madison Pogarch, Imani Dorsey, Lauren Flynn, Olivia Griffitts, Lauren Gogal, midfielders Claudia Zornoza, Aria Nagai, Abby Boyan, Dana Foederer, Emily Gray and forward Bianca St-Georges. The club is in discussions with Flynn, Jackson and Nagai for the 2026 season as well as free agents across the league.

Utah Royals FC Players Under Contract (as of November 14 2025):

GOALKEEPERS

Mandy McGlynn - under contract through 2029

Mia Justus - under contract through 2027

DEFENDERS

Kate Del Fava - under contract through 2027

Kaleigh Riehl - under contract through 2026

Nuria Rábano - under contract through 2027

Tatumn Milazzo - under contract through 2026

Janni Thomsen - under contract through 2026

MIDFIELDERS

Ana Tejada - under contract through 2026

Alex Loera - under contract through 2027

FORWARDS

Cloé Lacasse - under contract through 2027

KK Ream - under contract through 2027

Paige Monaghan - under contract through 2027

Aisha Solórzano - under contract through 2027

Lara Prašnikar - under contract through 2027

Mina Tanaka - under contract through 2028

Cece Kizer - under contract through 2026

Brecken Mozingo - under contract through 2026

Key 2025/26 NWSL Offseason Dates and & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Nov 21 - NWSL Skills Challenge

Nov 22 - 2025 NWSL Championship

Dec 23 - Transaction Moratorium begins at 6pm ET

Dec 29 - Transaction Moratorium end at 9am ET

Feb 20 - NWSL Challenge Cup

Mar 13 - Start of 2026 regular season







