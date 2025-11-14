Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions
Published on November 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces end-of-season roster decisions after finishing the season in 12th place, with a record of 5-13-7 (W-L-T), under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. URFC is returning 16 of players from the 2025 NWSL campaign: goalkeepers Mandy McGlynn and Mia Justus, defenders Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano, Tatumn Milazzo and Janni Thomsen, midfielders Ana Tejada and Alex Loera and forwards Brecken Mozingo, Cloé Lacasse, KK Ream, Paige Monaghan, Aisha Solórzano, Lara Prašnikar, Mina Tanaka and Cece Kizer.
12 players are not under contract for the 2026 season: goalkeeper DeAira Jackson, defenders Madison Pogarch, Imani Dorsey, Lauren Flynn, Olivia Griffitts, Lauren Gogal, midfielders Claudia Zornoza, Aria Nagai, Abby Boyan, Dana Foederer, Emily Gray and forward Bianca St-Georges. The club is in discussions with Flynn, Jackson and Nagai for the 2026 season as well as free agents across the league.
Utah Royals FC Players Under Contract (as of November 14 2025):
GOALKEEPERS
Mandy McGlynn - under contract through 2029
Mia Justus - under contract through 2027
DEFENDERS
Kate Del Fava - under contract through 2027
Kaleigh Riehl - under contract through 2026
Nuria Rábano - under contract through 2027
Tatumn Milazzo - under contract through 2026
Janni Thomsen - under contract through 2026
MIDFIELDERS
Ana Tejada - under contract through 2026
Alex Loera - under contract through 2027
FORWARDS
Cloé Lacasse - under contract through 2027
KK Ream - under contract through 2027
Paige Monaghan - under contract through 2027
Aisha Solórzano - under contract through 2027
Lara Prašnikar - under contract through 2027
Mina Tanaka - under contract through 2028
Cece Kizer - under contract through 2026
Brecken Mozingo - under contract through 2026
Key 2025/26 NWSL Offseason Dates and & Roster Mechanisms:
(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)
Nov 21 - NWSL Skills Challenge
Nov 22 - 2025 NWSL Championship
Dec 23 - Transaction Moratorium begins at 6pm ET
Dec 29 - Transaction Moratorium end at 9am ET
Feb 20 - NWSL Challenge Cup
Mar 13 - Start of 2026 regular season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Bay FC Launches 2025 Holiday Gift Guide and Cyber Week Deals - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 Team Awards - Seattle Reign FC
- Spirit to Host Portland with Championship Berth on the Line - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions
- Utah Royals FC Announce 2025 End of Season Awards
- Utah Royals FC Extends Sporting Director Kelly Cousins and Welcomes Harvey Bussell as Head of Recruitment
- Utah Royals Close out 2025 Season with a 1-0 Win over Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit for 2025 Season Finale