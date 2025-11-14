Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 Team Awards

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the recipients of its 2025 team awards, as voted on by players at the conclusion of the NWSL regular season. This year's honors include Most Valuable Player, Defender of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Golden Boot winner and Community Champion. Additionally, the club introduced the Lu Barnes Award, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare, in October with captain Lauren Barnes receiving the inaugural recognition.

REIGN FC MOST VALUABLE PLAYER - CLAUDIA DICKEY

Claudia Dickey was voted Team MVP for the first time following a standout 2025 campaign. The fourth-year Reign player was the only NWSL goalkeeper to play every minute of the regular season, finishing with a league-best 88 saves, which also set a new single-season club record, surpassing Hope Solo's 2013 mark of 81 saves. Dickey also posted a career-high seven shutouts, bringing her total to 13, tied for the most in club history. The 25-year-old concluded the year with a 1.12 goals-against average and earned NWSL Best XI of the Month honors in May. Dickey is one of three finalists for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

REIGN FC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR - JORDYN BUGG

In her first full season with the team, Jordyn Bugg was voted Reign FC Defender of the Year after appearing in 25 matches and starting 24, plus one start in the NWSL Playoffs. The 19-year-old anchored the Reign backline while contributing three goals - all on the road and each with match-deciding impact, including a Week 2 game-winner that earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors. Bugg finished the regular season with 129 clearances, 36 aerial duels won and 26 tackles won. She was selected to the NWSL Best XI of the Month in both March and June and is a finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year.

REIGN FC YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR - SALLY MENTI

The Young Player of the Year award honors an emerging talent in their third professional season or fewer. Sally Menti was voted as this year's Reign FC Young Player of the Year after joining the Reign in March on a short-term contract and quickly earning a multi-year extension in June. The 23-year-old out of Santa Clara University made 10 starts in 15 regular-season appearances, adding one goal and one assist. Menti's goal came in her first professional start on June 6 against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium and was nominated for NWSL Goal of the Week.

REIGN FC GOLDEN BOOT - JESS FISHLOCK

Jess Fishlock claimed her first Reign FC Golden Boot award, leading the team with six goals and edging a tiebreaker with Emeri Adames by her two assists. The 38-year-old recorded her highest goal total since 2017, moving into the top 10 all-time in NWSL history with 48 career goals - just three shy of Megan Rapinoe's club record of 51. Fishlock also became the Reign's all-time leader in total goal contributions (78). Following her return from the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO with Wales, Fishlock posted four goal contributions in three consecutive matches, including three goals and an assist.

REIGN FC COMMUNITY CHAMPION - CASSIE MILLER

Cassie Miller is honored as the club's 2025 Community Champion for her leadership and advocacy in partnership with the Nick of Time Foundation, a Pacific Northwest nonprofit focused on improving youth heart health through screenings, preparedness and education. In her first season with the Reign, Miller quickly became active in the local community and was named the club's nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. Together with Nick of Time, she helped organize several events, including a heart screening and CPR training session for Reign Academy players at the club's training facility.

REIGN FC LU BARNES AWARD, PRESENTED BY PAULA'S CHOICE SKINCARE - LAUREN BARNES

Club original Lauren Barnes received the inaugural Lu Barnes Award, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare. Created to honor Barnes' legacy ahead of her retirement at the end of the 2025 season, the award will recognize future players who embody integrity, leadership and excellence - qualities that have defined Barnes' 13-year career with the Reign and in the NWSL. The honor celebrates those who demonstrate extraordinary performance on the field and meaningful impact in the community, a standard Barnes set throughout her career in Seattle.

