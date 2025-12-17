Seattle Reign FC's 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Match Scheduled for February 21

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC's preseason match at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational has been finalized, with the club set to face Angel City FC on Saturday, February 21 at 1:30 p.m. PT at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. CVI organizers today announced the full match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament, which will run from February 7-21 and include clubs from both the National Women's Soccer League and Major League Soccer.

This year marks the largest CVI event ever with Reign FC participating alongside eight other NWSL clubs from February 15-21 in preparation for the 2026 NWSL season. Seattle's matchup against Angel City FC will take place on the final day of NWSL competition at this year's event and marks an important early test as Reign FC continues preparations for the 2026 NWSL campaign.

Coachella Valley Invitational NWSL Schedule

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC at 10:30 a.m. PT

Bay FC vs. Houston Dash at 11 a.m. PT

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC at 1 p.m. PT

Denver Summit FC vs. Utah Royals FC at 2 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns at 10:30 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Denver Summit FC at 12 p.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

