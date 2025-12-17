San Diego Wave Announce Match Schedule for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, Calif. - San Diego Wave FC today announced its match schedule for the Club's third consecutive year participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational that is set to take place from February 7-21, 2026, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

The preseason tournament will feature 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for its largest event ever. 2026 marks the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil and this year's CVI not only builds momentum for the global tournament ahead but gives fans unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars.

NWSL participation has grown since last year's event, with 9 of their 16 teams training onsite. Both southern California NWSL clubs, Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, will return to the desert for their third time. The Denver Summit FC will play their first-ever match, and Kansas City Current and Utah Royals will make their CVI debut, reinforcing the importance of the event for the NWSL clubs ahead of an exciting 2026 season.

NWSL Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

Sunday, February 15

San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current at 10:30 a.m. PT

Bay FC vs. Houston Dash at 11 a.m. PT

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC at 1 p.m. PT

Denver Summit FC vs. Utah Royals FC at 2 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 21

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns at 10:30 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Denver Summit FC at 12 p.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 6 at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. To participate, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf







