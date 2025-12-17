San Diego Wave Announce Match Schedule for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
INDIO, Calif. - San Diego Wave FC today announced its match schedule for the Club's third consecutive year participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational that is set to take place from February 7-21, 2026, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
The preseason tournament will feature 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for its largest event ever. 2026 marks the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil and this year's CVI not only builds momentum for the global tournament ahead but gives fans unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars.
NWSL participation has grown since last year's event, with 9 of their 16 teams training onsite. Both southern California NWSL clubs, Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, will return to the desert for their third time. The Denver Summit FC will play their first-ever match, and Kansas City Current and Utah Royals will make their CVI debut, reinforcing the importance of the event for the NWSL clubs ahead of an exciting 2026 season.
NWSL Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule
Sunday, February 15
San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current at 10:30 a.m. PT
Bay FC vs. Houston Dash at 11 a.m. PT
Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC at 1 p.m. PT
Denver Summit FC vs. Utah Royals FC at 2 p.m. PT
Saturday, February 21
Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns at 10:30 a.m. PT
San Diego Wave FC vs. Denver Summit FC at 12 p.m. PT
Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 1:30 p.m. PT
Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.
The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 6 at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. To participate, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2025
- Seattle Reign FC's 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Match Scheduled for February 21 - Seattle Reign FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave Announce Match Schedule for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Announce 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Match Schedule - Houston Dash
- Bay FC To participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational with Friendly Match vs. Houston Dash - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Jordan Fusco to New Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Boston Legacy Football Club Signs Laurel Ivory - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave Announce Match Schedule for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Jordan Fusco to New Contract
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
- San Diego Wave FC Makes History, Winning the Inaugural North American World Sevens Football Tournament
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament